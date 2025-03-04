The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Lucy Wyatt's avatar
Lucy Wyatt
Mar 6, 2025

until you get a Trump come along. A proper spanner in the works.

I don't think ESGs are going to survive. Quite possible that UNESCO will not either.

What you describe is what the plan was. But ever since they attacked Russia, global dominance went out of the window. Technocracy is in retreat. CBDCs can't happen esp not in the USA - which bank in the Federal Reserve would be the lead bank? Not happening.

Without USAID as their slush fund, they will struggle with regime change. They can't impose globalism any more.

As for satellites going to create 'prison planet', we already have all the surveillance they need. n the UK they imprison you for tweets now that you sent along fibre optics. They don't need satellites.

Science is whatever who pays for it says it is...

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Sunface Jack's avatar
Sunface Jack
Mar 15, 2025

Incredible how evil their (Globalist Parasites) intent is.

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