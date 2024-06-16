The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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skipper's avatar
skipper
Jun 17, 2024

The most interesting statement to me was: to reconcile .... private entrepreneurship with the needs ......... and requirements of future generations‘. As in forever!

What you describe so well is a cage being constructed into which we are to be put and reconciled with and, ironically, paid for by us. Exit the U.N. and its offspring. or else.

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