The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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jon archer's avatar
jon archer
Apr 16, 2024

So they want to own everything.

Jeez.

Ownership is responsibility by definition.

Best spread out

Adaptive response (productivity) is at its peak this way.

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