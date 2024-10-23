The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Duke Report™️'s avatar
The Duke Report™️
Oct 23, 2024

All that work and no mention of British/Venetian Oligarchical planning, financial and material support of both Communism and Fascism. No references to Guido Preparata, Richard Poe, Gerry Docherty, Jim MacGregor, Antony Sutton, Carroll Quigley, Webster Tarpley, Anton Chaitkin, Lyndon LaRouche and many other fine writers and researchers at EIR. This is a British/Venetian programme.The Germans, Russians and Italians (Americans too) are all part of "Palmerston's Zoo." I will be publishing a podcast version of it in a few days.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 esc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture