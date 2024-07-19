The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Sunlover's avatar
Sunlover
Jul 20, 2024

That was a tough slog to get through and I didn’t even look into all the supporting documents yet! I commend you for your dedication to trying to decode all of that and distill it into something that makes sense to the “common man”. I’m sure that these documents were deliberately created to be intentionally confusing with flowery, feel good sounding ideals. In reality, it seems to be a diabolical roadmap to deceptively enslave humanity. No one can actually say they gave INFORMED consent to any of this. With the censorship laws that are currently being passed by our governments and their focus on “dis/mis information” and “hate speech” they are creating a net which will make it impossible for anyone to speak out against the globalist framework. Thank you for trying to make sense of it all!

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JohnSmith's avatar
JohnSmith
Jul 20, 2024Edited

The advertised "human rights" of the individual are mere privileges, subordinate to the agenda of the global governance apparatus and the oligarchs who control it. The rest is just propaganda to obscure that fact. See UDHR Article 29, section 3:

"These rights and freedoms may in no case be exercised contrary to the purposes and principles of the United Nations." un.org/en/universal-declaration-human-rights/

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