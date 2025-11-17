The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Crixcyon
This is an excellent synopsis of what digital prison is like. What is the end game here? Just to capture billions of people into a system that they cannot escape? No...I believe the end is the destruction of humanity and the proliferation of machines over nature. A "Borg-ish" world of some kind. Someone's completely demented idea of the new world. Many older people may be able to survive without digital everything, but the younger generations will never survive.

Gerry
Transhumanism by tainted vaccines and dental anaesthetics numbs the mind to the truth, those assimilated can’t oppose. They are controlled already. Watch out for the next scamdemic, more fraud on PCR for diagnosis and lethality ramped up by the “5G” grid. Quarantine will literally allow them to kill the truth with the plausible deniability afforded by their own attack, sheeple will be in fear again, this time when there are real deaths it’ll be worse. The single male imports will be used as the execution machinery, joining the health care professionals as gullible greedy or simply controlled executioners

