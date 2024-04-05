The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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skipper's avatar
skipper
Apr 6, 2024

The dominant theme throughout here is collectivism (the idea behind Communism, socialism, Fascism, Dictatorship), not Individualism. And who will decide for the collective- The funders and their schemers who see themselves above the collective.

This rot is so deep and thoroughly laced throughout that there is no fixing this domination scheme. End it (the UN, its WHO, World Bank, etc.) or else enjoy your chains.

It reminds me of the Rockefeller-friend Russo interview talking about Feminism which the Rockefellers made a thing. Far from freeing women from oppression, it has captured them as designed and destroyed their femininity and humanity. Expect nothing different here.

As said, it is a long, long decades old plan to enslave us people spanning several generations who do not remember and do not see it. The prison has been built for us and is being hardened. All that is needed is to slam the door on it shut with Digital ID and elimination of all physical cash leaving only their programmable currencies.

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