Yeah, yeah, I know, I know. This is ‘conspiracy theory’.

Tell you what - I’ll double down on not only this not being ‘conspiracy theory’, but in fact another ‘established hoax’ being legit as well.

Commonly, establishment of fact is a question of associating a weight, a likelihood of something being correct. Take ‘climate change’ as an example. We are commonly told that ‘97% of climate scientists agree’, and hence, you’re not allowed to ask questions, or you’ll ‘endanger our collective future’ or other such nonsense. The truth, of course, is that not only is the 97% figure a fabrication, but it is in fact the output of only very few reports. Others reports exist, showing percentiles significantly below this stated figure, but unfortunately and coincidentally the IPCC doesn’t associate equal weights, and consequently when summed, the net output is… still 97%. Trust science, and all.

It is, in short, a ‘consensus of a consensus’. Another description could be ‘cherry picked compound guesswork’. A yet third could be ‘fraud’. Especially considering the circular reasoning applied during the IPCC hiring process, ensuring that only ‘scientists’ who agree with said consensus are hired in the first place. Perfect, ripe conditions for systemic fraud to set in. But, you know, in a ‘transparent’ way; ‘trust science’, right?

But this is not about ‘climate change’ allegedly driven by carbon dioxide emissions, that’s… just somewhat of a… parameter, a variable in this great scheme put together over generations, with the ultimate aim of total control.

No, instead, let’s start with the document ‘Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars’, released in 1979. Under normal circumstances, I would expect Wikipedia to have an article on a matter such as this, if for no other reason but to clear up that this certainly is kooky conspiracy theory, but no - apparently a studio album by he Wu-Tang Clan is more important than a document outlining a global takeover plot.

And in that regard - never mind that the title of said album is explicitly picked from a document in the William Cooper book titled ‘Behold a Pale Horse‘… which also isn’t referenced by Wikipedia whatsoever. No, we are truly on the edge of edgy, kooky conspiracy theory here. One must be crazy taking this on.

And should you make the fatal, fatal mistake of looking at his Wiki page, you’ll be informed that he man was a crazy conspiracy theorist, who hated black people, hispanics, and homosexuals. So go away - you do not want to be associated with any of those, now do you, you latent ‘QAnon’ following, racist homophobe, you.

Now, I’m not going through the book in question. In fact, I’m really only interested in that one document, hence the title of this article. Incidentally, that’s also why I’m not going to bother commenting on the supposed Alex Jones / William Cooper spat taking place in the 1990s.

The backstory is that the document was accidentally left behind in a surplus photocopier sale. But the reason why I have grounds for accepting its potential authenticity is because it ties in with… rather a lot of other things taking place around the same time.

Opening pages in short state intent to enslave the masses through social engineering and automation of society - and this, on a global scale. Yeah, this is a formal declaration of war against the people.

This edition is from May, 1979, and it aims to be ‘an introductory description of this war, its strategies, and its weapons’. The concept evolved from Operations Research in England during WW2, and it was originally used to effectively use limited resources against foreign enemies. But it just so happens that the rulers realised that this could equally be turned against their own people.

Where they originally fell short was in terms of data processing ability, but through three technical breakthroughs - electronic computers (1946), linear programming (1947), and the transistor (1948) - those in power strongly suspected that the world was theirs for the taking. And consequently, the Rockefeller Foundation (who else) immediately funded a Harvard research project on the structure of the American Economy in 1948. And here’s the grant in question from their 1948 annual.

However, the 1947 annual Rockefeller document is far more interesting. Leontief - check, 4 years - check, title of study - check. Oh yeah - and the Rockefeller Foundation also funded a related NBER project.

Supposedly, the 4-year study was a success, with the ‘Studies in the Structure of the American Economy’ released in 1953. Yup, it all checks out.

I don’t seek to perform a comprehensive analysis of the document in question, but for the time being - this is about input-output analysis of different segments of the economy, or to use a more… contextual term - the interdependence of economic activity. Collectivists quite simply love that term.

Either way, with the realisation that unlimited social power would became a possibility through nuclear energy, and this being only decades away, it was an irresistable proposition. Thus, during a 1954 meeting the ‘quiet war’ war was declared on the people. And this year just so happens to coincide with the first Bilderberg meeting. But, you know, this is obviously conspiracy theory, and you should definitely not read on, or they will keep calling you mean names. OH NO!

The document further outlines that the silent weapons system was nearly exposed 13 years down the line - a topic to which we shall return later. The current document is the 25th anniversary edition, and apart from the averted mishap, it’s been a stellar success at this stage (1979). This, of course, also means the first edition was released in 1954.

The fear of the elite at the (at the time) present trajectory, was that the general public would latch on to what’s truly going on, and they simply could not have that. I mean, imagine - politicians carring out the will of the people! And means addressed suggest the power of computing which, preferably, should remain a ‘private utopia’, and energy in general. Because the latter is the key to all activity on earth.

Natural sciences are identified to be the study of sources and control of natural energy, and social science applies to social energy - with mathematics the primary energy science, of which the proles should be kept in the dark. As for the ‘moral issues’, pah, they laugh in the face of your ‘moral’ issues.

It’s at this stage I hear you object. It’s kind of far-fetched, no? Well, yes… and no. Because all references related to Rockefeller did come in, the study is valid, and the report is focusing on inputs and outputs of specific industries of the economy. So do stick with me, because the timeline here is… very coincidental. Because what also took place in 1954 was the Rockefeller-funded AAAS launching the Society for the Advancement of General Systems Theory, and they really do love inputs and outputs. In fact, said GST can be linked through CP Snow and Kenneth Boulding in 1956 all the way through ‘Two Cultures’, through ‘Two Cultures plus GST’, and all the way up to Brockman’s ‘Third Culture’ and 1995.

The timeline appears entirely reasonable.

Oh yeah, and in 1953 Kenneth Boulding carried out a study on behalf of the Rockefeller Foundation. The very same who went on to co-found - and become the first president of - the Society for the Advancement of GST.

If you never watched Aaron Russo’s 2007 interview with Alex Jones, I can only advice you do so. If you already watched it, do so again.

The reason why is because a lot of things he brings up in this interview are brought up through this document. Ultimately, this is about being able to predict and manipulate the economy, and in order to achieve this ‘the low class elements of the society must be brought under total control’. And that, in turn, means that the lower class family unit must be destroyed through preoccupation of the parents, and the kids being sent to daycare institutions. And yes - Aaron touched upon this expressly.

The education, further, must be sufficiently poor for the lower classes never to latch on to what the upper classes are up to, in order to maintain ‘some measure of social order, peace, and tranquility for the ruling upper class‘.

The silent weapon is further described to ‘shoot situations propelled by data processing, originating from bits of data from a computer operated by a computer programmer, under the orders of a banking magnate’.

The beauty of this system is that even if the public instinctively feels that something is wrong, they cannot comprehend, nor communicate their concerns in a rational way, and consequently cannot organise. The silent weapon is a type of biological warfare.

And Rothschild is then brought into the discussion, as we move towards conceptualising economics through electronic science. In very short, the physics concepts of potential energy, kinetic energy, and energy dissipation are the electronic equivalents of capacitance, inductance, and conductance. And those very same entries we again find in economics through capital, services, and goods.

Yeah, it all sounds a tad Skeleton of Science’ish, no? Because you can apply that very same formula across engineering, materials science, chemistry, biology and medicine, computer science, … and economics, … and systems ecology.

Oh wait, I haven’t yet finished that article on Odum.

It carries on outlining how our monetary system currency is built on negative capital - debt - and that Rothschild manipulated the money supply in order to collect the collateral put up for loans, in a way reminiscent of how Debt-for-Nature Swaps work.

Oh, and did you know the Edmund de Rothschild was present along with David Rockefeller at the 4th World Wilderness Conference, where the World Conservation Bank (aka Global Environment Facility) was first publicly proposed?

An option to balance the economy comes through war, as the true creditors are killed, outlining precisely how cold and calculating these people are. But the ‘final key to economic control had to wait until there was sufficient data and high speed compuring equipment’ in order to keep up with the continuous, planned cycles of price shocking and excess currency generation they are planning, gradually intended to rob the public blind.

Aviation provided early opportunities for shock testing, where the recoil is monitored for strengths and weaknesses, and ensuring ie resonance doesn’t lead to self-destruction. And all of this is useful in the field of economics, because household finances equally can be monitored through price shocking commodities, allowing computers to monitor consumer spending reaction.

Sooo… was the 1973 oil shock legit?

Ultimately, the plan is for every element to come under computer control through prediction, through knowledge of personal preferences picked up through credit card spending, ultimately to be turned into an ‘invisible tattoo', though by the time the concept was introduced to Aaron Russo, it had reasonably evolved to become a computer chip.

Economics, ultimately, is ‘only a social extension of a natural energy system’. And since energy is the key to activity, a predictive capacity is necessary to attain a monopoly on energy, raw materials, goods, and services. And this will lead to an engineered world economy and slave labour.

But regardless of what happens, the people must not come to this realisation, and to that extent, time is quite simply running out. Consequently, they are reliant upon endless distractions through the media, and worthless education.

A quick summary of the Harvard report follows -

‘The Harvard Economic Research Project (1948-) was an extention of World War II Operations Research. Its purpose was to discover the science of controlling an economy: at first the American economy, and then the world economy‘

… and this then further clicks in with other, seemingly unrelated contemporary initiatives…

‘It was felt that with sufficient mathematical foundation and data, it would be nearly as easy to predict and control the trend of an economy…‘

… no. It’s not going to work. You cannot control chaos.

‘The immediate aim of the Harvard project was to discover the economic structure, what forces change that structure, how the behaviour of the structure can be predicted, and how it can be manipulated‘

… in other words, the structure is the Systems Theory model, the forces relate to resilience theory, and the prediction and manipulation corresponds to cybernetics. Yes, this really does have General Systems Theory written all over it.

And we then move onto defining an ‘ideal industry’ as ‘a device which receives value from other industries in several forms and converts it into one specific product’. Ie, the system is described through inputs and outputs, which we saw in the Harvard study earlier.

And finally, of industries we have three classes; capital (natural resources, cash), goods (tangibles), and services. There’s that ‘Skeleton of Science’ applied agian.

The report then dives into detail which for sakes of brevity, we will skip. These pages, however, are of interest, because they list a range of ‘inputs’, which naturally include the likes of surveillance. And as for the paper trail… yeah, I’m sure you can see where this is going.

We also have a list of outputs which include, essentially, control. Control of… everything. It even includes a ‘table of strategies’, which include the likes of ‘keep the public ignorant’ and ‘attack the family units‘ as these lead to ‘less public organisation’, and ‘control of the education of the young‘.

And yeah - diversion; ‘The Primary Strategy’. This includes disengaging minds, engaging emotions, and the rewriting of laws. Considering contemporary society all I can say is… check, check, and check.

Toward the end of the document, it turns very, very dark. The draft, for instance, is to instill new values into young men, because a single bullet in a mere second can promptly lead to the dismissal of, ie, decades of religious upbringing. I don’t think there’s too much to be lost by not covering this material, but understand that it all aims to destroy the family unit, undermine the authority of the father, blackmail his son into participating in wars, while his sister is taught to expect everything delivered, regardless of cost.

My final comment I reserve for the section on logistics because once again the parallels with General Systems Theory should be clear -

‘The successful application of a strategy requires a careful study of inputs, outputs, the stretegy connecting the inputs and the outputs, and the available enery sources to fuel the strategy. This study is called logistics.‘

Input/output modelling, or call it systems analysis if you wish.

‘A logistical problem is studied at the elementary level first, and then levels of greaters complexity are studied as a synthesis of ‘elementary factors’‘

Start at the bottom levels of hierarchical complexity, and move up the system.

‘This means that a given system is analyzed, ie broken down into its sub-systems, and these in turn are analyzed, until, by this process, one arrives at the logistical ‘atom’, the individual‘

It’s General Systems Theory.

General Systems Theory.

How could it possibly be made more clear?

But back right up, because there’s an interesting inclusion early on in the document -

‘Although the silent weapons system was nearly exposed 13 years later…’

This edition of the document is from 1979, but -

‘This volume marks the 25th anniversary of the beginning of the Quiet War‘

… which kicked off in 1954. Add 13 years and it takes us to… 1967. Let’s very quickly go through noteworthy events, previously outlined in other articles -

1963 - The first ‘ carbon consensus ’. A document that awful, it deserved to be binned on the spot.

1965 - Rather than discard the absurdity of the above, LBJ’s White House escalated the issue.

1966 - The public genesis moment of ‘ General Systems Theory ’ through Barbara Ward and Kenneth Boulding’s ‘ Spaceship Earth ’.

1966 - LBJ’s White House reaches out to the Soviet Union through NASM 345 .

1967 - ???

1968 - UNESCO Biosphere Conference , launching global surveillance , global resource inventories , ecosystem awareness , a focus on the environment , and man’s impact upon said environment .

1969 - Santa Barbara Oil Spill in effect launches contemporary environmentalism .

1970 - The very first Earth Day.

NASM 345 wasn’t a solitary statement. In fact, in 1966 LBJ further delivered a speech, listed as a contributory event, leading to the establishment of the IIASA. And that is highly relevant, but also the topic of another article.

But the quote deserves a mention -

‘In 1966 American president Lyndon Johnson gave a rather remarkable speech — in the middle of the Cold War — in which he said it was time that the scientists of the United States and the Soviet Union worked together on problems other than military and space matters, on problems that plagued all advanced societies, like energy, our oceans, the environment, health. And he called for a liaison between the scientists of East and West‘

The environment? Really?

See, there’s rather the famous document released in 1967 which somewhat appears to fit the bill in all of this. But it’s… well, it’s ‘conspiracy theory’. Actually, no - it’s even worse. It’s ‘definitely a hoax’.

Here it is. ‘The Report from Iron Mountain’.

… and Galbraith’s related comments appear a tad… odd, really.

Now, you can find the document in full over on Wikispooks. I’m going to accelerate this process a bit, using ChatGPT. Both the original ‘Silent Weapons’ document and the ‘Report from Iron Mountain’ are in complete agreement on -

Wars . These are necessary for those in power to remain so.

Societal Control & Manipulation . Again, full agreement, even if it means manufacturing crisis.

Subversion of Democracy . Deceptive tactics, the deliberate undermining of transparency, surverted principles. Anything is fair game for those in power to remain so.

Expansion of Government Authority . This includes the economy, social welfare, even human reproduction.

Dystopian Visions of the Future. The reintroduction of slavery and eugenics.

But that’s not quite all. There’s also overlap in other areas. First, Kenneth Boulding and the Report from Iron Mountain -

Skepticism Towards Peace.

Functions of the Welfare State.

Complexity and Unpredictabiliy of Social Systems.

Evolutionary Perspective on Peace and Conflict.

Institutional Inertia and Resistance to Change.

… which would suggest that the likelihood that Kenneth Boulding was one of the 15 panel members is very real. But we also see certain overlap between the Report from Iron Mountain, and concepts related to General Systems Theory -

And should we be more direct in our inquiries, it comes down to this -

‘​In conclusion, the substantial overlaps reveal a level of relatedness related to theories of societal structures, control, and influence among the documents and the principles outlined in the general systems theory‘.

So in other words; the arguments leading me to believe both reports are legit, and a continuation of working towards the same objectives are -

Both are works, centred around the principles of Systems Theory , and Cybernetics .

Pioneering Kenneth Boulding appears entirely aligned with the overall tone of the Report from Iron Mountain .

The Report from Iron Mountain was released 13 years after the Silent Weapons report , and thus, might well be what ‘ nearly exposed ’ their plans.

The two documents are in absolute agreement in the context of the necessity or desireability of war , though the Report from Iron Mountain theorises about potential replacements; alternatives.

Other topics such as societal control, manipulation, democracy, government authority, and general visions for the future are again in broad agreement.

And though the Report from Iron Mountain suggests a range of potential replacements for war, most are dismissed by the report itself. First, it establishes the criteria -

‘ECONOMIC. An acceptable economic surrogate for the war system will require the expenditure of resources for completely nonproductive purposes at a level comparable to that of the military expenditures otherwise demanded by the size and complexity of each society.‘

Sooo… ‘climate change’ and biodiversity restoration?

‘POLITICAL. A viable political substitute for war must posit a generalized external menace to each society of a nature and degree sufficient to require the organization and acceptance of political authority.‘

Sooo… ‘climate change’ and biodiversity restoration?

‘SOCIOLOGICAL. First, in the permanent absence of war, new institutions must be developed that will effectively control the socially destructive segments of societies. Second, for purposes of adapting the physical and psychological dynamics of human behavior to the needs of social organization, a credible substitute for war must generate an omnipresent and readily understood fear of personal destruction. This fear must be of a nature and degree sufficient to ensure adherence to societal values to the full extent that they are acknowledged to transcend the value of individual human life.‘

Sooo… ‘climate change’ and biodiversity restoration?

‘ECOLOGICAL. A substitute for war in its function as the uniquely human system of population control must ensure the survival, if not necessarily the improvement, of the species, in terms of its relations to environmental supply.‘

Sooo… ‘climate change’ and biodiversity restoration?

‘CULTURAL AND SCIENTIFIC. A surrogate for the function of war as the determinant of cultural values must establish a basis of sociomoral conflict of equally compelling force and scope.‘

Sooo… ‘climate change’ and biodiversity restoration?

The models section then continues, outlining a comprehensive social-welfare program (later shot down), a giant open-end space research program aimed at unreachable targets, an ultra-elaborate disarmament inspection system (later shot down), an omnipresent, virtually omnipotent international police force (later shot down), an extraterrestrial menace (considered unrealistic), massive environmental pollution, fictitious alternate enemies (terrorists?), a modern form of slavery, intensified environmental pollution, socially oriented blood games (hard to implement), or applied eugenics (somewhat shot down).

The core argument against the environmental approach is this -

‘POLITICAL. Like the inspection-scheme surrogates, proposals for plenipotentiary international police are inherently incompatible with the ending of the war system. The "unarmed forces" variant, amended to include unlimited powers of economic sanction, might conceivably be expanded to constitute a credible external menace. Development of an acceptable threat from "outer space," presumably in conjunction with a space-research surrogate for economic control, appears unpromising in terms of credibility. The environmental-pollution model does not seem sufficiently responsive to immediate social control, except through arbitrary acceleration of current pollution trends; this in turn raises questions of political acceptability. New, less regressive, approaches to the creation of fictitious global "enemies" invite further investigation‘

Their primary complaint appears related to the speed of implementation. But further, the participants are also aware of potential hard-fought resistance to the idea of deviating from wars in general -

‘The resistance to peace stemming from such interest is only tangential, in the long run, to the basic functions of war, but it will not be easily overcome, in this country or elsewhere‘

Vested interests, in other words.

The final 3 pages of the chapter then goes on to complain about ‘military controls’ not staying up-to-date with contemporary technology, outlining the lack of systems analysis carried out on a range of topics of interest to the military.

And while I obviously cannot state with certainty whether these two documents are legit, I will say this -

The entire media appears entirely aligned on this topic. The ‘fact checkers’ are engaged. The talking heads on the television likewise. The internet is chock full of MSM articles, stating with certainty that you should laugh it all off, as a big giant joke, but if you don’t, then you’re a kooky ‘conspiracy theorist’, or even worse - a ‘QAnon worshipping hoax subscriber’. And perhaps it’s just me, but I somewhat feel as though we’ve been here before. And last time, those pathetic labels only strengthened my personal resolve.

Because the reasons I outlined above, as to why both might well be legit, are not just the results of random speculation, throwing of darts, or stabbing in the dark. They were arrived at through pattern recognition, the spotting of underlying trends, the sticking to certain unspoken rules, and even the highlighting of deeply aligned, potential solutions which would appear unpalatable to all but complete psychopaths, evaluating humanity with ‘cold objectivity’.

And finally - in some ways, it appears to me that both - dare I say - stick to the same Skeleton of Science.