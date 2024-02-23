The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Shy Boy's avatar
Shy Boy
Mar 16, 2025

Looking forward to reading what you have to say about Bucky, who coined the term and made it one of his trademarks for a while. He's an odd duck, definitely some spooky background to him, but I'd find it hard to believe that he was *deliberately* pushing bankster / Fabian global governance. His final work, "GRUNCH of Giants", calls them out almost to the point of naming names. On the other hand, he was definitely *some* kind of globalist. Maybe he just went off the reservation?

Anyway, he was always vehemently opposed to the closed system, limited resources ("cap & trade") philosophy, and went out of his way over and over to insist that "resources" are what we make them to be, and that there is no real scarcity: the same argument you make here.

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