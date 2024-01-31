The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David's avatar
David
Jan 31, 2024

Great info. Very thorough and to the point, as is Your standard.

Did you ever check out Dr. Judith Reisman's work on Rockefeller pushing, alas initiating, the sexual revolution? They push a highly interesting and disturbing multi-facetted agenda

http://www.drjudithreisman.org/archives/2017/03/rockefellers_le.html

Reply
Share
1 reply by esc
jj's avatar
jj
Feb 7, 2024

https://wwfint.awsassets.panda.org/downloads/global_futures_technical_report.pdf

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 esc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture