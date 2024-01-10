The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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JohnSmith
Jan 14, 2024Edited

Quite a summary! Here's a profile of ISC president Peter Gluckman, member of the UK Royal Society: informedfutures.org/people/sir-peter-gluckman/

There are hundreds of these "operating departments" within the liberal-fascist CFR/UN/WEF network of corporations, foundations, universities, NGOs, captured govt agencies, and the media which has evolved over the past century. Policy is set at the higher levels and the agenda is implemented via the network.

The present system is neither "marxist" nor "socialist" nor "capitalist". None of the old labels fit very well, but my preferred descriptor is "liberal-fascism": rule by a corporatist oligarchy, behind a false front of liberal democracy.

Note that "humanist" Julian Huxley, grandson of Thomas Huxley, was a long-time member and officer of the British Eugenics Society, also part of this network and its agenda. See his books "UNESCO: It's Purpose and It's Philosophy" (1947) and "Religion Without Revelation" (rev 1957), among many others.

"At the moment, it is probable that the indirect effect of civilisation is dysgenic instead of eugenic; and it seems likely that the dead weight of genetic stupidity, physical weakness, mental instability and disease...will prove too great a burden for real progress to be achieved. Thus...it will be important for UNESCO to see that the 'eugenic problem' is examined with the greatest care...so that much that now is unthinkable may at least become thinkable." -- UNESCO: It's Purpose and It's Philosophy (pg 21)

archive.org/details/unescoitspurpose0000juli/page/n2/mode/1up

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