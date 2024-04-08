The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Sunface Jack's avatar
Sunface Jack
Apr 12, 2024

Maybe people who oppose this treaty should sign this open letter to the WHO. https://openletter-who.com/

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skipper's avatar
skipper
Apr 11, 2024

Good information as usual. The statement: this document is primarily about milking the public is short sighted. It is about enslaving, harvesting and eliminating those on Earth. There is a difference. The farmer going and getting Bessie the cow from the field with buttercups to milk before putting her back is what it suggests but what this document is doing is capturing Bessie, sticking her in a barred stall (if she is let live), milking her dry and shooting her in the head (not necessarily in that order) and, maybe using the hide to make belts.

The existence that is planned is one devoid of any imagination, no initiative, and stay in the lane that you have been put in if you do not want pain. That is why Huxleys Soma is necessary. So they will love their servitude. (Huxley does not know what love is.)

What the money power that is driving this wants is the one Earth and its one resources and the one peoples through the guise of a stupid one health idea. There is no such thing. Health is an individual ever-changing personal thing and cannot be aggregated. All this stuff is vague mumbo jumbo. There is none of the precision that a watch maker needs so dont expect good results. Better yet. Take Soma.

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