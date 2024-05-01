The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KuhnKat's avatar
KuhnKat
Apr 15, 2025

"... and I don’t believe that most of these scientists had ill intention."

Either you are extremely kind hearted or rather ignorant of how much intentional JUNK SCIENCE those scientists have forced on us.

Reply
Share
aagabriel's avatar
aagabriel
May 2, 2024

This is great with tons of references to illustrate a third culture chronilogy

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 esc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture