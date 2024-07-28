The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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William Pritting
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The British covertly supported the founding of the Muslim Brotherhood, appreciating that its theme was that the “Quran is our constitution” - i.e., no nation-states, no sovereign countries, no nationalism.

British Creation and Control of Islamic Terror: Background to China’s Defeat of Terror in Xinjiang

by Mike Billington

https://larouchepub.com/other/2020/4702-british_creation_control_of_is.html

https://larouchepub.com/eiw/public/2020/eirv47n02-20200110/28-34_4702.pdf

The `Islamic Problem' Is a British Creation

https://larouchepub.com/lar/2008/3549islamic_prob_brit.html

The Muslim Brotherhood: The Many Faces of Their Majesty's Service

https://larouchepub.com/other/2013/4031mb_hms.html

The Muslim Brotherhood:

London’s Shock Troops for the New Dark Ages

https://larouchepub.com/eiw/public/1979/eirv06n18-19790508/eirv06n18-19790508_014-muslim_brotherhood_londons_shock.pdf

King Charles III converted to Islam

https://substack.com/@britishlioness/note/c-226633087?r=1kb28q&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

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William Pritting
1h

GLOBALISTS CREATE GLOBAL CRISES TO JUSTIFY GLOBAL GOVERNANCE

SCARCITY = DEPENDENCY = CONTROL

The Rise of Global Governance

by Henry Lamb

https://www.iatp.org/sites/default/files/Global_Governance_Why_How_When.htm

Henry Lamb on YouTube

UN Agenda 21/2030 & Global Governance

https://duckduckgo.com/?ia=web&origin=funnel_home_website&t=h_&q=Henry+Lamb+on+YouTube+

CLUB OF ROME:

The Club of Rome’s 1972 publication The Limits To Growth was a Malthusian blueprint on how the human population needed to be reduced in order to prevent an ecological collapse, which in itself was merely a disguised version of the abhorrent eugenicist ideas that were circulating in the early part of the 20th century and eventually died out with Hitler.

The widely discredited population bomb paranoia of the 70′s and 80′s was gradually replaced by the climate change fear-mongering that we see the organization pushing today, which again is merely another regurgitation of the eugenics-obsessed policies of the elite.

Prominent members of the Club of Rome include Al Gore and Maurice Strong, both of whom are intimately involved with privately-owned carbon trading groups like the Chicago Climate Exchange, whose multi-million dollar profits are solely reliant on protecting the credibility of the man-made global warming thesis from skeptics who have challenged its legitimacy in light of the Climategate scandal.

On page 75 of their 1990 publication entitled The First Global Revolution, the organization outlined how they would manufacture ecological scares in order to manipulate the public into accepting the imposition of a dictatorial world government run by them.

“In searching for a common enemy against whom we can unite, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill…

All these dangers are caused by human intervention… The real enemy, then, is humanity itself,”

states the report, which can be read in full at the end of this article.

The passage appears under a subheadline entitled, “The common enemy of humanity is Man.”

Of course, to unite the public against a common enemy, by using 'divide and conquer' to turn humanity against itself, villains need to be created in the public eye who can be blamed for slowing efforts to save the planet from the mythical threat of global warming, even as Arctic ice levels return to normal and much of the globe has just experienced its coldest winter in decades.

With global warmists despondent at the fact that reality hasn’t backed up their increasingly fanatical predictions, and with public opinion increasingly turning against them, they’re simply pushing ahead anyway with the agenda to impose authoritarian control measures to regulate and tax every aspect of our existence.

And if you don’t like it, then you’re obviously a well-funded propagandist for oil companies (which in fact are the most aggressive proponents of global warming), and merely questioning the likes of Al Gore is a 'crime against humanity' for which you will be summarily silenced and punished.

https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_clubrome11.htm

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