The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Irene's avatar
Irene
Feb 18, 2024

This is amazing work (and very fun to read too!) - thanks for putting it together. Do you know of the work of Cory Morningstar? If not I think you will enjoy it (you can look it up under wrongkindofgreen.org)

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jj's avatar
jj
Feb 21, 2024

https://www.gleif.org/en

GLEIF – Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation

We enable smarter, less costly and more reliable decisions about who to do business with

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