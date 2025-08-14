The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jan Ravensbergen's avatar
Jan Ravensbergen
4h

Here’s a chilling example of, to use an automotive expression, “where the rubber hits the road” as part of the Trojan Horse mechanism that (initially) manifested in the public health sector during Covid

It epitomizes the culmination of the insidious — and brilliant, in a nefarious way — hijacking of ‘professional’ governance

A process where, as esc has described with such precision & depth, mystery interests of some type lurking in the backdrop:

* masquerade under guise of public-spirited action

* in effect take charge, &

* engineer a complete inversion of values (invoking ‘collective’ interests…)

In Canada, Dr. Kulvinder Kaur is one of the courageous MDs who, on solid ground, questioned the official Covid narrative

In this fresh video, posted on her new Substack account, @dockaurG describes how she has been, shall we say, subjected to the very pointy enforcement end of the operating system in the increasingly visible architecture of totalitarian control …

https://substack.com/@dockaurg/note/p-170927442?r=3llyy&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
4h

Musk says there's a 20% chance that AI will extinct-all-humans, and I keep wondering what the mechanisms would be, but this scheme could work...

https://www.businessinsider.com/elon-musk-only-chance-of-annihilation-with-ai-2025-2

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by esc and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 esc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture