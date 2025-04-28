The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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DE's avatar
DE
Apr 28, 2025

Thanks for the history but I object to your characterization of LBJ. That evil bastard was best known for running an organized crime syndicate in TX that made him an optimal choice to serve as an accomplice in the assassination of JFK and the coverup autopsy. LBJ and fellow demon McNamara conspired to murder thousands in the contrived war in Vietnam and surrounding countries. LBJ’s socialist program were intended to create a culture of failure and dependency that would have, “niggers voting democrat for generations”. And most exemplary, LBJ was having an affair with an Israeli spy during the terrorist attack on the Liberty. Both Johnson and McNamara intervened to turn back rescue air support saying something like, "I don't care if sailors die to protect our best ally...”

Oh, and he shared Fauci’s fetish for torturing beagles.

LBJ should have been hung a hundred times.

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