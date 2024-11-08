The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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JohnSmith
Nov 10, 2024Edited

Excellent work! Worth noting that the humanist/materialist "Earth Charter" was paraded around in an ersatz "Ark of Hope" over 20 years ago, in the heyday of the movement. http://www.arkofhope.org/

Hopefully the current generation is getting wise to the scam, and the entire UN sustainable development / population control / global governance project launched by the likes of Rockefeller, Strong, and Schwab is headed for a long-overdue collapse.

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