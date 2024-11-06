The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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hojo keceram's avatar
hojo keceram
Nov 7, 2024

It seems as likely as the sun coming up in the morning that most of these plans are started and beginning to be practiced in blue cities across America. My town of Tucson has some, to me, shady things going on locally that if you don't look deep, you would never notice. They have taken many years to get where they are now and seem to now be in a hurry, maybe that will be the downfall as many of the commoners are now aware they are under attack. Enjoy the read, keep it up and thanks

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Sunface Jack's avatar
Sunface Jack
Nov 7, 2024

Thanks Escapekey.

I hope that Trump will shut down the UN and its tentacles in 2025. Way before it tries to foist its criminal Agenda 2030 on us all

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