The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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True Orthodox Christian's avatar
True Orthodox Christian
Oct 3, 2024

Thank you for this. I wouldn’t have the stomach for this work! This is the secular face of the devil’s one world agenda. I guess you are not particularly religious, I may be wrong please forgive me if so. It is fascinating how this dovetails with the assault on God’s holy Church ( naturally I am referring to the True Orthodix Faith, which was systematically targeted during the same time period being discussed here and by the same people, one fake world religion being part of this nefarious plan. I recommend ‘Ecumenism: The Path to Perdition’, as a primer. Western civilisation has Holy Orthodoxy as its cornerstone, and all culture, even politics, is downstream from the churches therefore it is quite enlightening to see how Holy Russia and the old Greek Church were the first big targets of this plan in the 20th century. It is 100 years this year since the Encyclical to change the Orthodox Churches to the Papist/secular calendar. The moral code they are seeking to impose is to replace that which we find in the New Testament, and to make it a human invention and not a result of divine intervention. Thanks again - makes me want to write more about this stuff.

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JohnSmith
Jun 22, 2024Edited

The UN "Universal Declaration of Human Rights" (UDHR) has always been an instrument of deception. At the end of this list of noble sounding platitudes, we find this caveat:

"Sec 29.3: These 'rights' and 'freedoms' may in no case be exercised contrary to the purposes and principles of the United Nations." Source: un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights

So much for the alleged freedom of thought, speech, movement, etc for anyone who dares to challenge the authoritarian policies of the UN organization and its network of "partners".

Consider the "pandemic emergency" powers of the UN World Health Organization. Any attempts to exercise free speech "rights" in opposition to such policies would be "contrary to the purposes" of the UN organization. The same applies to the anti-democratic UN "global governance" and "sustainable development" agendas, the self-proclaimed "peacekeeping missions", etc.

Who has defined the "purposes and principles" of the UN organization since its inception? How are these groups organized and what are their true objectives? That is the question.

Eleanor Roosevelt, founder of "Freedom House" and chief promoter of the UDHR, was also a promoter of the Lucis Trust and their "Great Invocation". See article at the Lucis Trust website:

https://www.lucistrust.org/the_great_invocation/eleanor_roosevelt_reads_the_great_invocation

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