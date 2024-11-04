The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Thumbnail Green's avatar
Thumbnail Green
Jul 29, 2025

One of the reasons I see for the brazenness under Starmer and almost all leading politicians is that although you have brilliantly defined the morals/ethics frameworks that coerce citizenship in the managed directions, we saw under the umbrella of the fraudulent scamdemic that force is not an issue.

This is being scaled in the background as architecture of control through less soft means.

Great essay. I missed this one.

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