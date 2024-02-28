The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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skipper's avatar
skipper
Feb 29, 2024

Well researched and analyzed. The mirror image is those excluded forming the controlled opposition so as to create the dialectic and absorb any real opposition. I am sure that that group is formed, controlled, bankrolled and owned so as to end up with the synthesis desired by the oligarchs in control. you demonstrate well that this is not an organic thing.

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The Underdog's avatar
The Underdog
Feb 28, 2024

I hope you don't consider critical feedback on writing style untoward (rules would suggest writing such a message in private but DMs/PMs aren't really a thing on Substack).

Your use of images is good, however your article needs to start with, and proceed to (continuously) answer the question of: why should the reader care? Why would a busy mother with four children take time out of her day to read about innocent-seeming pro-environmentalist documents? Protecting forests is good, protecting tribes is good, protecting animals is good, etc etc.

The answer need not be literal response to the literal question, and I will be honest I often forget to answer it myself time-to-time, but for the reader to care, they must be told the how and why it will affect them. What are the consequences if they don't learn this information or act on it?

To me, I see the usual globalist scheming, paperwork, documentation, but I can throw it under 'emissions excuses depopulation agenda'. Why would I care about GEF or WWF specifically? This is a frame challenge, and not asked as something I'm seeking an answer to, but ought to be woven into the article itself.

I eyeballed your article history and noticed despite your hardwork your like counts have generally not increased over the span of a year (fluctuates between 3 to 5, with the exception of the David E Martin article which clearly resonated with people). It tells me people aren't 'connecting' or don't find relevance in the story (my American audience almost never upvotes any UK-centric reporting).

I'm sure the story is extremely relevant, but you will have to spell it out to a reader what the consequences are if they ignore it, be explicit and up-front about it. Otherwise it comes across as a sort of 'my magical jaunt into the world of some boring globalist documents'.

For example, we know the consequences of UN NGOs financing migration is mass murder, human trafficking and rape. We know the consequences of vaccine mandates are people being denied access to healthcare and dying. What happens if I were to rhetorically ignore these GEF documents? Why should I, the interested reader, care?

(Best way to get them to care is to spell out the consequences that directly or indirectly threaten them.)

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