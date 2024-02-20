The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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carrson.sarim's avatar
carrson.sarim
Feb 22, 2024

thanks again top research.

https://vancouversun.com/opinion/columnists/vaughn-palmer-ndp-consulted-a-select-list-on-land-act-changes

> VICTORIA — While the New Democrats launched their consultation on changes to the Land Act without letting the public in on the secret, they did alert some corporations, industry associations and other interest groups.

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skipper's avatar
skipper
Feb 21, 2024

you are so right! Technocracy (1920s), Cybernetics (1950s) and onward.

I believe that you overplay communism because it is larger than that. Communism, socialism, fascism, democracy are all fine with the money power and international business owners because they all lead to control of the underlying system of governance which is the desired goal. That is how David Rockefeller (capitalist and money owner) can promote China. (If anyone thinks that democracy is different, show me an audit of the private federal reserve ever. Financial Accounting Standards 56 were changed in 2019 so that no accounting of important government departments is now necessary. Democracy is an illusion that has replaced a promised republican system with inalienable rights. The hens under the guard of the foxes are not even counted anymore. We know where this ends and a similar fate awaits We the People.)

Additionally, the size of the control is underestimated by limiting it to taxes. Who knows how much money is created by the private federal reserve. A large amount is through credit and guarantees. 10 billion dollars can be lent out to friends like during covid and have it paid back in time after companies and control is established. Witness Google and Facebook started with CIA money and the big players doubling their wealth during covid while main street suffered loss..

Great work of yours!!!

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