The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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hojo keceram's avatar
hojo keceram
Apr 9, 2025

What is left to say but they are truly moving forward at a rapid pace and if the people of the world accept this enslavement it will be the end of old man and the beginning of the transhuman experiment with all the frills of a convention of mad scientists. OK, we know, now what do we do and who do we trust or is it just us. A truly epic job and should be shouted from the rooftops, we are under attack.

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