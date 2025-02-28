The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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SHug's avatar
SHug
Feb 28, 2025

ESC, I love all the data you back up your pieces with, but dude, you've got to start breaking these up. This one should be at least 3 pieces. Most folks don't have time to do deep dives on all your writing. I do save them so when I have time, I can do that. But I would be recommending you to others a lot more often if you made it a bit less overwhelming. And the material you cover cries out to be shared.

Pre UN, during set up, post, now - all in one article? And who paid for what?! And what each arm is doing/covering up? Holy cow!!!

Break it down for us. State your objective in giving this info; dump your data; show how it corelates with your supposition (at each level); draw your conclusion. Leave a teaser for the next post, that also explains how it fits into this post.

The references though!! That is true gold and you are an awesome researcher! Keep that up! And yes, I will keep reading as long as you are posting.

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skipper's avatar
skipper
Mar 3, 2025

The BIS has complete immunity from examination and, therefore, everything it becomes involved enjoys that same immunity. There is no democracy here and everything is done in secret.

An excellent presentation of this is John Titus Best Evidence site and the specific video All the Presidents Men which focuses on the 2008 mortgage and banking crisis.

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