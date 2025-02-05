The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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john edson's avatar
john edson
Feb 5, 2025

Yes, over and over they come at it - insisting that the individual human will must be sacrificed for the 'greater good'. All of it is just rancid repeats of their efforts to 'take over' and enslave us all with their shitty little 'scientific' ideas for conforming to their control. Hell no! This puffed up pseudo-intellectual junk needs to be tossed and a new tableau of beautiful human freedom brought in to permanently replace this repetitious lightweight hogwash.

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Gerry_O'C's avatar
Gerry_O'C
Feb 5, 2025

...great, thorough approach, escapekey, highly interesting...i've approached some of these areas... the convolutions are immense...

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