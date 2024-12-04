The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Tess
Dec 4, 2024

A fantastic post. Needs a little time for my small brain to consume and process, but I think you covered all the bases!

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Thumbnail Green
Sep 14

Yeah he was absolutely brilliant but like all these materialists kinda mental too. I mean over 11 blood transfusions for youth and longevity? YGBFKM! Move over Peter Thiel the godfather Bogdanov was probably chugging Adrenochrome too!!

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