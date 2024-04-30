The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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AlreadyPastTheRubicon's avatar
AlreadyPastTheRubicon
Jun 27, 2024

We have no chance if we do not know the source of our reality

Managing in Complexity (and chaos) - Dave Snowden

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_h7jhjAWXJ0

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AlreadyPastTheRubicon's avatar
AlreadyPastTheRubicon
Jun 27, 2024

Estuarine Mapping through the Lens of Complexity Theory.

you dont try and change the outcomes. You change the map and then change the energy gradients. So the things you want are more likely to happen because they consume less energy.

Ecological and Environmental Management

In ecological terms, changing the "map" could mean altering the physical landscape or the configuration of habitats to influence ecological processes and energy flows. For example, in river restoration, rather than trying to directly control species distributions, the physical structure of the river and its floodplain might be restored. This changes the energy gradients (e.g., water flow, sediment transport) and thus the landscape "map," making it more favorable for desired ecological outcomes, such as increased biodiversity or the return of specific species.

Organizational and Behavioral Change

In organizational contexts, changing the "map" could refer to altering the structure or culture of an organization to make certain outcomes more likely. For example, by redesigning workflows or communication channels, an organization can create a "landscape" where collaboration and innovation are the paths of least resistance, i.e., they require less "energy" from participants.

Technology and Information Systems

In technology design, especially in user experience (UX) and software architecture, changing the "map" might involve designing interfaces and systems in such a way that users naturally gravitate towards desired behaviors or outcomes because those paths are made more intuitive or require less effort. For instance, a well-designed app might guide users towards secure practices without needing extensive prompts or warnings, simply by making those practices the easiest options to follow.

Energy Landscapes in Physics and Chemistry

The concept also closely aligns with the idea of energy landscapes in physics and chemistry, where the configuration of a system determines the energy required for different states or transformations. By altering the "map" of the energy landscape, certain transitions can be made more favorable, guiding the system towards desired states with minimal external energy input.

Implementing Change by Altering Energy Gradients

The underlying principle in all these examples is that by intelligently redesigning the structure within which decisions are made or processes occur, you can influence outcomes in a more subtle, sustainable, and often more effective manner than by direct intervention. This approach requires a deep understanding of the system's dynamics, the ability to envision different "maps" or configurations, and the creativity to implement changes that alter the energy gradients in favor of desired outcomes.

This strategy emphasizes the importance of design, foresight, and systems thinking in achieving goals across various fields, highlighting how indirect approaches can sometimes be more powerful than direct actions.

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