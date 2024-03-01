The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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skipper
Mar 2, 2024

Thanks for the Geo. Hunt videolink.

Obviously, your statement that no-one really understood the ultimate purpose at this stage in time is said tongue-in-cheek because you have painstakingly shown the setting up of the scheme.

This is so deep that it is not fixable. This is what is missing in the criticisms about the WHO treaty currently as if this 90 year old locomotive can be stopped in any other way than getting off of the tracks by just getting out of the WHO and its parent, the U.N. Therefore, these people serve as useful idiots or controlled opposition to obscure the prison walls closing in.

(Similarly, the virus-no virus theater serves to, likewise, remove the fact that there was no pandemic of a novel deadly virus and that it will not come again and, therefore, does not require an onerous government approach.)

Great job all around. Thanks.

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