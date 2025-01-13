The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
Mar 2, 2025

In 2021, a person who I don’t know but encountered at an event in London told me that they had rethought 2008. He said it had been engineered in order to gain familiarity with the operations necessary to enable lockdowns, specifically QE.

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Nathan's avatar
Nathan
Jan 14, 2025

Wow what a fantastic and well researched article!

The scamdemic was all about biometric digital ID, via vaccine passports.

But a glimmer of hope is that too many people refused to get the injectable poison or use poison passports.

Now every day millions more people awaken to their evil plans.

I think they are holed below the waterline, well I hope and pray they are!!

Oh yeah, the "vaccines" contain advanced self assembling nanotech that is able to create a functioning wireless network in the human body that communicates over bluetooth.

With any android phone (With a couple of quick settings changes) you can perform a bluetooth search and actually see the vaccinated show up as random unknown MAC codes.

See here if you have an android phone, you need to turn on the setting "show bluetooth devices without a name" .

This setting in 2021 was moved into the developer options menu, it takes 2 mins to access and turn on.. works on all android makes/models https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OMitXA6H3aI

Then you can scan the vaxxed, and will see loads of MAC codes in busy areas!

Or if you took the jab go to a deserted area and see your own digital ID MAC code lol

Here is a recent screen recording of my android phone search of school kids at sports practice, very sad https://go.screenpal.com/watch/cZQrlKVS0GW

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