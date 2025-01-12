The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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nudiegang's avatar
nudiegang
Jan 26, 2025

Excellent write-up.

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Charles Young's avatar
Charles Young
6h

*Alas, when we're the unseatbelted passengers in taxis driven by clownish kangaroos, accidents and unnecessary collateral damage will occur😳😩😱 .

*Evidently, 99,9+ of global citizens are completely ignorant about economic and financial matters and therefore fast asleep at the wheel🛌 🛌 💤 💤 .

*Hopping mad decarbonised nutjob kangaroos like the delusional Michael Jacobs🥴 idiotically fart out hot air imaginary beLIEfs that carbon-emitting industrial nations have detrimental impacts on climate and weather...and so many heads in the clouds and well-paid dummies falsely beLIEve this climate GOBSHITE🗣️💩🙉 to be real.

*The bigger the LIE, the easier it is for gormless fools to be washed, rinsed and hung out to get wet again HOODWINKED.

*Those who reveal the thermodynamic (1st & 2nd Laws)and Gas Law truths that would quickly blow this NewAgeReligion climate idiocy out of the proverbial water are insanely silenced by the tongue-cutters and policed by useful idiot thought-controllers😡👹 :((

*Welcome To The MACHINE🥺 .

Bonne continuation,

CJY🇫🇷

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