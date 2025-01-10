The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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john edson's avatar
john edson
Jan 10, 2025

This a valuable piece of information. It correctly points out the crackpot internationalists and commies who want to subvert and control the planet. They are a criminal blight and should be punished for their attempts to deny or prevent the existence of humanity's inbuilt free will. The true and honorable values, unique customs and traditions of varied societies should never be tampered with but instead protected and cherished. People don't want to be 'cosmopolitanized' they just want to be free, especially from these devious, prevaricating parasites who want to enslave them with their bullshit.

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Mathew Crawford's avatar
Mathew Crawford
Feb 7, 2025

I added this article to my Cybernetics graph:

https://embed.kumu.io/5e80ccdb93d9ffdcf3d2585672575a48

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