I’m sure you’ve heard of Laudato Si; Pope Francis’s Vatican drive to… well, broadly subjugate God in the name of environmental scientism.

And just in case you wonder how serious he is about that subjugation; here’s the UNFCCC, celebrating the first year of Laudato Si, in an article from 2016.

And I know this appears… borderline absurd. But don’t worry - we’re really only getting started. You ain’t seen nothing yet.

‘In a papal encyclical letter called "Laudato Si" ("Praised Be") Pope Francis declared that the science of climate change is clear and that the Catholic Church views climate change as a moral issue that must be addressed in order to protect the Earth and everyone on it‘

It’s a moral call. Straight off the bat. It always is - especially when it comes to initiatives which appear strangely in sync with the authoritarian, elite narrative. And further, allegedly the Catholic Church is now viewing not only Climate Change as one, but also -

‘The encyclical was part of a wider mobilization by faith groups around the world to achieve both the Paris Agreement in December 2015 and agreement on new sustainable development goals earlier in the year‘

Yes, the Sustainable Development Goals, too, count as a moral call. But it doesn’t stop even there -

‘The move comes as prominent Jewish rabbis, Muslim clerics, Anglican bishops and other religious leaders call on the Australian government to protect the Great Barrier Reef, stop approving coalmines and remove subsidies to the fossil fuel industry, in an open letter published by the Guardian‘

Naturally published by the Guardian. But note how this ‘moral call’ has further developed to include protection of lands, and even cut ‘subsidies’, typically the indirect sort, which not only are completely impossible to quantify, but also fertile ground for absurd valuations. We’ve seen this approach used repeatedly, here’s one example.

Of course, of further interest is that it’s ‘Christiana Figueres, Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change’ who supplies the remark, because it’s the CBD Ecosystem Approach which provide the mechanism for top-down land administration.

But rather than pay attention to the contemporary ‘Reef on the Brink’ link, courtesy of the ever-reliable Guardian, here’s an version from 2016, with 500% more alarmism.

Of course, the Great Barrier Reef some 8 years on is doing just fine, but nevermind their extensive catalogue of mispredictions. Finally, before moving on to the Laudato Si, let me just draw attention to this line, to which we will return later -

‘… wider mobilization by faith groups around the world…‘

Now, Laudato Si promises ‘A journey towards full sustainability in the holistic spirit of integral ecology‘. I frankly don’t know where to start here, because it’s all just so absurd, so let’s head straight to their goals, specifically two of them; ‘Response to the Cry of the Earth’, and ‘Ecological Economics‘.

‘The Response to the Cry of the Earth is a call to protect our common home for the wellbeing of all, as we equitably address the climate crisis, biodiversity loss, and ecological sustainability. Actions could include the adoption of renewable energies and energy sufficiency measures, achieving carbon neutrality, protecting biodiversity, promoting sustainable agriculture, and guaranteeing access to clean water for all.‘

Right - let’s get the SDGs up and start counting.

Let’s zip through, we have -

SDG 2: Zero Hunger (‘ sustainable agriculture ’)

SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being (‘ wellbeing of all ‘)

SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation (‘ access to clean water ’)

SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy (‘ renewable energies and energy sufficiency ‘)

SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production (‘ sustainable agriculture ‘)

SDG 13: Climate Action (‘ climate crisis ‘)

SDG 14: Life Below Water (‘ protecting biodiversity ‘)

SDG 15: Life on Land (‘protecting biodiversity, promoting sustainable agriculture‘)

Next, from ‘Ecological Economics‘ we have -

‘Ecological Economics acknowledges that the economy is a sub-system of human society, which itself is embedded within the biosphere–our common home. Actions could include sustainable production and consumption, ethical investments, divestment from fossil fuels and any activity harmful to the planet and the people, supporting circular economies, and prioritizing care labour and protecting the dignity of workers.‘

SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy (‘ethical investments, divestment from fossil fuels‘)

SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth (‘prioritizing care labour and protecting the dignity of workers‘)

SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure (‘supporting circular economies‘, ‘ethical investments‘)

SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities (‘prioritizing care labour and protecting the dignity of workers‘)

SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production (‘sustainable production and consumption‘)

SDG 13: Climate Action (‘divestment from fossil fuels‘)

SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals (‘ethical investments‘)

Now, about the Pope… for whom exactly does he work?

We also have a set of strategic goals, and… I mean, this is just beyond the ridiculous.

Ecological Conversion

Full Sustainability ; footprint to zero , urgency of the climate and ecological crises

Prophetic Advocacy; bold policies to accomplish the Paris Agreement’s goal of 1.5C and halt biodiversity collapse

The page further has a separate section on ‘Climate Justice’. Yup, very important to catholics that is - immediately following Faith in God and the Holy Trinity, and the seven sacraments.

And - naturally - ‘Climate Justice’ must be explicitly compliant with the Paris Climate Agreement, considering the ‘increasingly starker warnings from the scientific community about the severity of the climate emergency’, a sentence once again indirectly casting doubt as to who’s actually in charge of the Vatican.

Because all of the above - all of it - are express outputs of the ‘best available scientific consensus’, as interpreted by people who are neither Christian, nor… particularly accurate, when you examine their historical track record. Consequently, when they will move their mispredictions about in the near future, and set moral policy on that account - in what capacity exactly was God consulted?

Incidentally, Laudato Si partnered up with a range of organisations. Here’s one - EcoJesuit, who even have their very own ‘Climate Justice’ initiative.

… and they, in fact, produced a brochure for COP28, but before we get to that, here’s the executive summary -

Fossil Fuel Non-proliferation

Financial system transformation

Climate action on agriculture and food security

Public-Private-Partnershops

Adopting the Climate Narrative.

Those ‘EcoJesuits’ sure sound legit.

Again, where to start? Perhaps we could start with the ‘Global Ignatian Advocacy Network on Ecology‘ which you can find on the ‘Social Justice and Ecology Secretariat’. No, really. Or perhaps we could focus on the ‘USD 100 billion of public and private climate finance annually‘, which is long-form for public-private-partnerships, quite likely in the form of Blended Finance.

We also see that ‘We acknowledge the urgency to move beyond silos… leading to policy- level interventions‘, where the former is long-form for ‘the holistic approach’, which is code for ‘centralisation’ and this in the context of writing policy.

Uh, no thanks.

And I suppose as we currently experience miserably low temperatures for this time of the year here in Surrey, UK, now appears a good time to mock Mr Collegium International man-of-action, Antonio Guterres for the following addition -

‘UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated that "the era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived.‘

But what’s actually of importance beyond those above, even the suggested ‘fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty’, ‘transformation of the financial system’, or even ‘implement climate action on agriculture and food security’ is this -

‘Pope Francis in his latest apostolic exhortation, Laudate Deum (LD) calls for those joining COP28 to be "strategists capable of considering the common good and the future of their children, more than the short-term interests of certain countries or businesses"‘

Yes, really. Even the Pope is in on the COP28 action.

And just to assure that this isn’t the only ludicrous connection you can find on the Landato Si platform, here are a range of other, similarly absurd ones which include ‘FaithInvest’, and the ‘Dan Bosco Green Alliance’. Yes, it would very much appear the Vatican got the memo.

Now, hold on to your hat, because the clown train is about to leave the station - ‘LAUDATE DEUM - TO ALL PEOPLE OF GOOD WILL ON THE CLIMATE CRISIS‘.

First off - this document is legit. No really.

‘…, the signs of climate change are here and increasingly, evident. No one can ignore the fact that in recent years we have witnessed extreme weather phenomena, frequent periods of unusual heat, drought and other cries of protest on the part of the earth...‘

However, discount the vehicle - ‘climate change’ - and focus on the objective.

‘A Growing Technocratic Paradigm… 28. We need to rethink among other things the question of human power, its meaning and its limits.‘

Followed by -

‘29. The ethical decadence of real power is disguised thanks to marketing and false information, useful tools in the hands of those with greater resources to employ them to shape public opinion.‘

… yeah, no kidding…

‘33. In conscience, and with an eye to the children who will pay for the harm done by their actions, the question of meaning inevitably arises: "What is the meaning of my life? What is the meaning of my time on this earth? And what is the ultimate meaning of all my work and effort?"‘

… and we arrive at our purpose. What is it? We’ll get back to that in a future article.

‘39… It is another way of encouraging multilateralism for the sake of resolving the real problems of humanity, securing before all else respect for the dignity of persons, in such a way that ethics will prevail over local or contingent interests.‘

Ethics reign supreme; presiding over local or contingent interests.

The objective here ultimately is global governance. That much is made absolutely clear in item 42 -

‘Our world has become so multipolar and at the same time so complex that a different framework for effective cooperation is required. It is not enough to think only of balances of power but also of the need to provide a response to new problems and to react with global mechanisms to the environmental, public health, cultural and social challenges, especially in order to consolidate respect for the most elementary human rights, social rights and the protection of our common home. It is a matter of establishing global and effective rules that can permit “providing for” this global safeguarding.‘

And to just drive it home, here’s item 43 -

‘All this presupposes the development of a new procedure for decision-making and legitimizing those decisions, since the one put in place several decades ago is not sufficient nor does it appear effective.‘

The encyclical then finishes off, cherry picking a few out-of-context phrases, hoping you won’t look too carefully at the general lack of contextual relevance.

Incidentally, do you know what Laudate Deum (above) also is? An extention to the 2015 Laudato Si encyclical, specifically focused on the ‘Climate Crisis’ - but, obviously, with the objective of taking us to the technocracy under the guise of ‘democratic’ and ‘participatory’ global governance.

And Laudato Si, in short, tells us how we’re causing great distress for mother earth.

And what’s of interest in that regard is that Laudato Si and the SDGs share similar objectives through Environmental Sustainability, Social Justice, Economic Sustainability, right down to Global Responsibility. Both Laudato Si' and the SDGs highlight the need for urgent and collective action to address the pressing challenges facing humanity and the planet.

And that begs the question - which of the two went first?

That’s right - Laudato Si predates the SDG launch by 4 months! Consequently, when the pope launched an update, outlining the need for technocracy - pay attention! Because it’s obviously where they’re going.

Now, there must be a few people out there thinking; ‘Islam would never do that. Muslims don’t buy into this crap’ - right?

Wrong. Because on August 18, 2015, during the International Islamic Climate Change Symposium held in Istanbul, Turkey, The Islamic Declaration on Global Climate Change was launched.

Yes, even that predates the SDGs.

It starts off in the usual fashion, outlining the issue, how human stewardship - or alleged lack of same - is now causing endless destruction at an ever-increasing pace. And let me just quote the summary, because it’s rather enlightening -

Ecosystems and human cultures are already at risk from climate change ;

Risks resulting from climate change caused by extreme events such as heat waves, extreme precipitation and coastal flooding are on the rise ;

These risks are unevenly distributed , and are generally greater for the poor and disadvantaged communities of every country, at all levels of development;

Foreseeable impacts will affect adversely the earth’s biodiversity , the goods and services provided by our ecosystems , and our overall global economy ;

The earth’s core physical systems themselves are at risk of abrupt and irreversible changes.

I mean, isn’t it just astonishing? Not only is this document in complete alignment with the Milennium Ecosystem Assessment, but further also the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. And this document - exactly as Laudato Si - was released prior to the release of the Sustainable Development Goals.

But that’s not all. Though I’m not an Islamic scholar, it would appear that those cherry picked quotes from the Qur’an are somewhat of a stretch, and not really terribly applicable to the context. But further - and I personally found it quite astonishing that they included this -

‘2.5 We recognize the corruption that humans have caused on Earth in our relentless pursuit of economic growth and consumption. Its consequences have been’

Global climate change , which is our present concern, in addition to:

Contamination and befoulment of the atmosphere, land, inland water systems, and seas ;

Soil erosion, deforestation and desertification ;

Destruction, degradation, and fragmentation of the habitats of the earth’s communities of life, with devastation of some of the most biologically diverse and productive ecosystems such as rainforests, freshwater wetlands, and coral reefs ;

Impairment of ecosystem benefits and services ;

Introduction of invasive alien species and genetically modified organisms ;

Damage to human health, including a host of modern-day diseases.

It’s not so much that absolutely everything resonates with the Judeo-Christian narrative, it’s that both resonate with absolutely everything else in that regard - even down to -

‘Impairment of ecosystem benefits and services‘

Where ecosystem services in context of carbon sinks are generated through -

‘…the most biologically diverse and productive ecosystems such as rainforests, freshwater wetlands, and coral reefs‘

Astonishing, isn’t it? And in 2.8 it continues -

‘In view of these considerations we affirm that our responsibility as Muslims is to act according to the example of the Prophet Muhammad (God’s peace and blessings be upon him), who‘

Declared and protected the rights of all living beings, outlawed the custom of burying infant girls alive, prohibited wanton killing of living beings for sport, guided his companions to conserve water even in washing for prayer, forbade the felling of trees in the desert , ordered a man who had taken some nestlings from their nest to return them to their mother, and when he came upon a man who had lit a fire on an anthill, commanded, “Put it out, put it out!” ;

Established inviolable zones (harams) around Makkah and Al-Madinah, within which native plants may not be felled or cut and wild animals may not be hunted or disturbed ;

Established protected areas (himās) for the conservation and sustainable use of rangelands, plant cover, and wildlife ;

Lived a frugal life, free of excess, waste, and ostentation;

What these people do, is take their message, and then in the most subversive, manipulative way imaginable shape it to the audience - and this document is the Islamic version of Laudato Si, though - appreciatively - much, much shorter.

The document carries on, outlining the exact same quack science out of the UNFCCC/IPCC, adding that we must ‘Recognize the moral obligation to reduce consumption so that the poor may benefit from what is left of the earth’s non-renewable resources;‘ (see, it’s always a moral call), before calling for you to ‘Invest in the creation of a green economy‘. No, really.

Part 3.3 then follows, demanding the phasing out of greenhouse gas emissions, a switch to decentralised renewable energy (ie, you’re on your own, pal), and even calling for ‘a fresh model of wellbeing’ (collective, not individial) - not forgetting the call to ‘achieve sustainable development’.

And to get there we must (per 3.4) reduce our carbon footprint, pay more heed to social and ecological responsibilities, and adopt a circular economy.

Incidentally, that’s not where the document first appeared. But the website originally hosted the declaration is now gone. Fortunately, Wayback to the rescue.

I invite you to compare to the document above. They’re identical.

And in the event you think the above is a one-off, think again. Because EcoJesuit has a muslim name cousin, going by the name of… that’s right - EcoIslam.

I know religious tension is very real. But I also know that the elite’s plan to pull off a global coup d’etat is very real, too. That much is unmistakable. And - per above - the more the religions fight one another, the closer the elite get to pulling it off.