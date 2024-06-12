The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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The Underdog's avatar
The Underdog
Jun 13, 2024

I know I've been critical as of late. This is an excellent article! Your personality is starting to come through in the remarks, and the opening line of "I’m sure you’ve heard of Laudato Si; Pope Francis’s Vatican drive to… well, broadly subjugate God in the name of environmental scientism." was an excellent starter. One imagines him turning up with a cudgel labelled 'environmental policies' from behind to bonk God on the head with.

I personally avoid religion as it is a hot potato subject difficult to get right, but I think you managed to walk the tightrope extremely well, non-polarising and with enough cheeky wit it avoids tripping the usual alarm bells.

It's clear they're attempting to use the Catholic church as a trojan horse for their environmental dogma; largely lacking scientific facts, they're now trying to force it through hijacked religious teachings in the hopes the masses will chant themselves to death ("Net Zero"). This must be the secret, long hidden Eleventh Commandment - Thou Shall Reduce Thy Carbon Emissions. I'd wish they'd reduce their own carbon emissions - they seem to be mostly full of wasteful, inefficient hot air!

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Sunface Jack's avatar
Sunface Jack
Jun 24, 2024

Wow another eye opener. Thank you esc.

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