The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
Mar 19, 2025

The BIS I now regard as always the Trojan horse which will create & administer cashless CBDCs. It’s completely beyond democratic control and virtually immune to political interference. It’s up to us to refuse to use it.

Probably the EU’s undemocratic Commission will force digital ID. We’d better reject it.

Nothing else will matter if they establish cashless CBDC (as a World currency) alongside mandated digital ID, to be presented as a component of every transaction.

You might still shrug. How about setting a condition of continuing validity of digital ID that you’ve had the latest intentionally toxic injection, proposed as necessary to counter the next fake pandemic, probably by the WHO?

Accept & you'll be injured and eventually killed by the jabs.

Refuse & you’ll be excluded permanently from your own life.

It doesn’t matter if my guess is correct or not. My point is to illustrate how few moves are needed by the Useless Eliters to exert totalitarian, anonymously digital control over everyone who isn’t in The Big Club.

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skipper's avatar
skipper
Mar 12, 2025

The BIS (and everything that it touches) has total immunity from inspection so its pronouncements are nothing but deceitful window dressing for us morons while operations go on in secrecy which is a common thing across all these ruler‘s puppets.

The founding statement ‘a body independent of governments, with central banks merely contributing capital‘ ignores completely the wisdom that he who pays the piper calls the tune. This wisdom and other passed on through Aesop's Tales has virtually been eliminated in modern times.

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