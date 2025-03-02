The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
Mar 2, 2025

Very helpful and clear. Looking back over 90 years since the founding of BIS, what occurs to be me again and again is that the electorates seem never to have been concerned about the steady accumulation of power in the hands not only of fewer people, but people & institutions entirely beyond any pretence of democratic control.

While I would not be expected to notice this steady trend, that nobody who noticed spoke about it indicates that there was institutional censorship, formal or informal, and media cooperation in not questioning the developments.

Reply
Share
2 replies by esc and others
skipper's avatar
skipper
Mar 3, 2025

The USA is unique in that the central bank via the Constitution is accountable to Congress (although never questioned). In this way fiscal policy in the purview of Congress and monetary policy that of the central bank. Expect moves to change the Constitution so as to make both placed in the central bank responsible to no one.

Reply
Share
1 reply by esc
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 esc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture