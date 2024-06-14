The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Sunface Jack's avatar
Sunface Jack
Jun 30, 2024

Wow, Your research opens they eyes, Thanks.

When I saw Kader Asmal mentioned as a South African, it made me look into this ANC Marxist communist terrorist again.

He was of course a communist and wanted all property to be expropriated without compensation. It was part of the 1955 Freedom Charter issued by them in Soweto called Kliptown.

THE LAND SHALL BE SHARED AMONG THOSE WHO WORK IT!

Restriction of land ownership on a racial basis shall be ended, and all the land re-divided amongst those who work it, to banish famine and land hunger;

The state shall help the peasants with implements, seed, tractors and dams to save the soil and assist the tillers;

Freedom of movement shall be guaranteed to all who work on the land;

All shall have the right to occupy land wherever they choose;

People shall not be robbed of their cattle, and forced labour and farm prisons shall be abolished.

Of course he was also involved in the destruction of higher education when he was Minister

of education.

"This resistance becomes increasingly necessary and difficult. The radical Indian minister

of education, Kader Asmal, stated last year that there were no longer any Afrikaans

universities — even though great institutions like Stellenbosch, Bloemfontein,

Potchefstoom, Pretoria and the Rand Afrikaans University (RAU) were built up by

Afrikaners over more than a century. From now on they belong to the black state, which

will turn them into English-language, multicultural institutions."

He is mention too in liberal circles on land reform-

In a 1996 book on South Africa’s apartheid legacy, Reconciliation through Truth, the

late Kader Asmal and his co-authors made numerous assertions that can fruitfully be

revisited two decades later – sadly, often with more than a touch of irony. Among these

is the observation that ‘where false language has credence, incorrect action is

inevitable.’ source- Getting it wrong on ‘land reform’ | Daily Friend

Of course when one looks at the issue from another view or another lens, Human rights and Southern Africa Support Project (SASP) it is clear that the Civil and Human Rights organisations are clearly Marxist by design.

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