The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Martin B's avatar
Martin B
Jan 11, 2025

Superb research. Thanks.

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Sunface Jack's avatar
Sunface Jack
Jan 11, 2025

Thanks escapekey for this detail. At the core is COR and the UN's tentacle the IPCC IMO.

Both

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