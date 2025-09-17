The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Thumbnail Green
Thumbnail Green's avatar
Thumbnail Green
4h

'environmental damage imposes costs on society that current economic activities should internalise'

Which it does. However. These slimy bastards reframe the healing of the environment as them owning/controlling it so they can chop the trees down for wind farms and destroy the forests fir lithium for example.

Tom Karnes
Tom Karnes
3h

It's been around for a while and goes by another name Fascism follow orders or people die

