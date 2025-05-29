The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Clint Allred's avatar
Clint Allred
Mar 6

I really appreciate this because I've been learning a little about the ISO standards. Speaking of this, please peruse through this presentation given under the auspices of ISO/IEC JTC1. The biodigital convergence is a bit part of this. Notice particularly pages 7-9 and you can see how these standards are enbedded in this as well as the SDGs. This also covers the Internet of Things, Digital Twins, BCIs, Human Augmentation and other things.

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf

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