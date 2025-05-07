The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Gerry_O'C's avatar
Gerry_O'C
May 13, 2025

...hi, escapekey, u will know whether i am correct or not, i'm sure i read somewhere at a good source that the WHO has come under the influence of the UNFCCC, in formal terms more or less...i'm trying to recall where, are u aware of this 'quiet' move...or am i confusing my supposedly context?...

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