The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Tony Broomfield's avatar
Tony Broomfield
May 7, 2025

So....It looks to me like the 2008 whoops a daisy financial crash of Credit Default Swaps fame was in reality an exercise...a dress rehearsal to proof the concept of plundering the global economy and watching reaction to it. All grist to the mill...see who screams, and see who laughs loudest. The Banksters plan is coming together nicely it seems, ownership of the planet one piece at a time. The carbon footprint of the economic sector is the biggest of all.

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Kerrin Naudé's avatar
Kerrin Naudé
May 8, 2025

This stuff makes me furious.

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