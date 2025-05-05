The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Kerrin Naudé's avatar
Kerrin Naudé
May 8, 2025

Few understand that "de-risking" is the risk - for how it encourages further use of leverage a la Taleb.

These are not talented people.

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