The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
Mar 13, 2025

I may be wrong but I recommend if you’re interested in gold for other than regular investment purposes that you take physical delivery. Paper rights are good until they’re not honoured because everything has gone to hell.

Thank you for your brilliant work 🤗🙏

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