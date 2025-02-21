The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Kolokol's avatar
Kolokol
Feb 21, 2025

I’d rather face an alien invasion.

I’m trying to think of which sci-fi movie or novel this mirrors. Maybe “We”

https://www.litcharts.com/lit/we/summary

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Zpycer's avatar
Zpycer
Feb 21, 2025

Everybody is going to be just like Yuval Noah Harari. Oh boy!

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