The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Martin B's avatar
Martin B
May 9, 2024

Great work.

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Sunface Jack's avatar
Sunface Jack
May 20, 2024

Wow thanks so much for your research. I apologise for not being able to support you financially.

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