The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Dr Christine Dewbury's avatar
Dr Christine Dewbury
Aug 1

Excellent analysis of the threats that hang over us all like a sword of Damocles hidden in the clouds. Thank you for helping to raise awareness.

Mark Brody
Aug 1

Jakob Nordangard has said that in a computer game, the avatars can't control the game - they are bound by the rules and the ruler that created them. So is it, according to Nordangard, that those who wish to control the game on planet Earth must fail. Avatars are limited by the roles that have been created for them.

The power of government was magnified in our perception under the lens of COVID. We were hornswoggled. However, imagine Keir Starmer or Donald Trump with court jester hats on. Because that's what they are - entertainers and imperfect pretenders who in their all-too-human fallibility are pre-destined to have their inevitable pratfalls and tragic errors that will lead to their downfalls. In our all too human hubris, he who aspires to fly too high will inevitably have his wings melt and come crashing down to earth.

I take it on faith that world technocratic control is a mad hubristic megalomaniac and unachievable power-trip fantasy of those wealthy individuals who have nothing better to do with their time than generate pipe-dreams of ever-more power and wealth for themselves. This is not reality. I take it on faith that these madmen will eventually be hoist by their own petards, brought down by the unforeseeable emergent properties of complex systems they aspire to master. We don't need to fight it, although fight it we must, because that is the role we play as avatars. Their role is to rise high and then crash and burn. We are there to bear witness to it, and then pretend we always knew it was inevitable. But our role for now is to be frightened to death of it, and to gird for battle. So off to the front we go!

