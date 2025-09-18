The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Greg Simay
26m

If I remember correctly, in ancient times a the priest would make it appear that their voice was the voice of their god from a statue. Now "the voice of god" is from a computer model, which is just the old lust for power in a scientistic toga. Plus la change...

JoshuaRayJongema.Com
2h

I researched DARPA’s role in taking the lead on global One Health from a national security perspective, as well as the Gates Foundation’s role from a global health policy perspective, and I find the motive for such policies and dual-use bioweapons appears to be totalitarian global order.

https://open.substack.com/pub/jrayj/p/operation-seldom-come-initiated?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=1ignyx

