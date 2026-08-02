The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Utopian Fool's avatar
Utopian Fool
16h

Morocco didn't "decide" anything. Israel stirring up shit once again.

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Me's avatar
Me
17h

Problem, reaction, solution. All created by the same people.

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