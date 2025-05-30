The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

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Jan Ravensbergen's avatar
Jan Ravensbergen
Aug 2, 2025

The volume of work & time that this analysis alone required leaves me in awe.

It is astonishing and very disappointing that such a valuable & perceptive overview had, to date, garnered *zero* reader comments. So that's triggered some thinking.

Yes paid subscribers constitute roughly only one in 40 of EscapeKey's overall subscriber base (a readership that largely thanks to recent Unbekoming work is now more quickly growing.) And I am certainly NOT arguing that non-paying subs should be automatically enabled to comment below each piece on the esc Substack account. ***Given that valuable esc work should be much better financially rewarded.***

First question, within this framework:

Is there another venue where the non-paying readers can at least be provided even a secondary venue for their voice -- a platform to share and compare insights, links, sources, questions, remarks, suggestions, and perhaps (I hope!) even disagreements? In my view this could, should, and would kick-start the more flourishing debate we so clearly need.

Off the top thought: this could be accomplished via a restoration of the eXtwitter account @_escapekey_ -- given that not everyone has Telegram.

Second question, the natural follow-up: what are the prospects for a reversal of the current outright Twitter ban on the esc account there?

Joy and a deep sense of connection and relief are palpably manifested whenever receptive individuals stumble across the esc framework.

A secondary comments platform for non-paying subs-- even in the teeth of the omnipresent Twitter shadowbanning -- would provide a pragmatic booster shot, pardon the expression, to help immunize many more from the Official Narrative.

We all agree, one presumes, on the need to better propel the seven practical steps outlined just before the conclusion of Unbekoming's inspirational esc monograph...

This would mark a further useful step to foster the mass breakout from the Architecture of Control so ardently desired and required!!!

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OldSysEng's avatar
OldSysEng
Nov 13

Practically every small and medium-sized business found out, to its utter astonishment, that it was in fact "Non-Essential". The owners and employees had never understood that. Most likely still think it was a "one-off" situation.

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