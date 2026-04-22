The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
4h

And yet, and yet . . . the daily grind of billions, just looking for water, a light bulb, food.....

Systems thinking and shifting baseline disorder, all of that as part of agnotology and collective amnesia a la Homo Consumopethicus.

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/jews-and-pagers-terminations-at-colleges

Magic number always increasing = 319 = 319 Jewish Billionaires and their millions of Jewish millionaires, a la Eichmann and Faustus.

The manifesto published by Palantir Technologies is neither a technical document nor an economic vision. It is an explicit political document announcing a new phase in the trajectory of digital capitalism, a phase in which it has abandoned its claim to neutrality and decided to unmask itself, revealing its full ideological face. Palantir is not an isolated case in the global technological landscape.

It is one of several major technology companies that sell their technologies to systems of repression and human rights violations, and has been condemned by international human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, for its role in enabling forced deportations, mass surveillance, and the persecution of dissidents.

Most damning of all, documented reports have revealed a direct partnership between this company, alongside other Western technology companies such as Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, and the Israeli military, providing data and targeting systems that were used in military operations on Gaza, making it an actual partner in documented war crimes against Palestinian civilians. In this regard, it does not differ in substance from other major digital capitalist companies that practice the same thing in different forms and varying degrees of openness.

It is a class declaration of a project for a digital fascist alliance that relies not on traditional violence alone, but on digital surveillance and repression, data analysis, artificial intelligence, the manipulation of public opinion, and the suppression of dissent through imperceptible yet deeply impactful methods. An alliance whose crimes do not remain within elite circles and corporate offices, but extend to battlefields and the bodies of civilians, embodied today in its clearest form in Trumpism, its alliances, its crimes, and its aggressive wars.

Conclusion: Digital Fascism by Its True Name

The Palantir manifesto reveals clearly that we face a new form of fascism, not only in the narrow historical sense, but in its essential meaning: the alliance of monopoly capital with aggressive national political power and the deployment of violence, repression, and civilizational hierarchy to protect this alliance from any popular threat. The only difference is that the tools of this fascism today are algorithms, big data, and artificial intelligence, and this is what makes it more airtight and more difficult to resist than what preceded it.

When Alexander Karp finishes writing his philosophical manifesto in his elegant office, the algorithms his company built continue their work of identifying targets, tracking migrants at borders, building databases of dissidents around the world, and supporting the machinery of militarism and repression across the globe. Philosophy and crime are two faces of the same coin.

The struggle for social justice and liberation today passes inevitably and substantially through the struggle to liberate technology from this aggressive class alliance. This is not a technical question or an abstract ethical question. It is a political question through and through, and part of a historical struggle over who holds control over the future and human consciousness: the monopolistic minority allied with projects of killing and repression, or the working masses who must impose their authority over the tools that shape their lives and their destiny.

RE:

https://savageminds.substack.com/p/the-explicit-manifesto-of-digital

Reply
Share
J.-J.'s avatar
J.-J.
2h

I must say I agree with your take on alternative media’s tendency to oversimplify issues too often due to ignorance and lack of research not to mention those who deliberately sabotage the alternative media’s «mission» to rectify certain facts and correctly inform the public. Many often show a tendency to put their personal beliefs on a par with the so-called information they pretend to provide. It is a mess.

However, there is no alternative to the alternative media. The 2008 Financial Crisis, the COVID-19 madness or the Epstein Files, etc. have amply demonstrated that conspiracy IS the essence of governments and institutions and therefore, whatever comes out must be treated with absolute distrust. This is our present predicament and discernment is our only reliable means to find out the truth about any matter that concerns our survival.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 esc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture